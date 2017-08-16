Trent Alexander-Arnold -- a name you may not have heard before unless you are an ardent Liverpool FC fan. The 18-year-old defender is an overnight star and LFC fans are looking forward to seeing their new viral star playing LIVE at the Anfield, pretty soon again.

He is Liverpool's Young Player of the Season 2016-17 award winner and a potential future star. Alexander-Arnold's stunning goal from a free-kick against Hoffenheim on Tuesday in their UEFA Champions League Qualifier match remained a sensational one.

The likes of Jamie Carragher, Gary Lineker and a host of other former footballers could only remain in awe of the goal. Plenty of congratulations poured in for the future star.

What a way to make your Champions League Debut! Peach of a free kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold ?? pic.twitter.com/jOlSke0GcQ — Baiteze Squad (@BaitezeSquad) August 15, 2017

Obviously it's a thing of dreams to make your European debut for your boyhood club. And to mark it with a goal as well was very special for me." - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Interesting thing is that the 18-year-old was given the opportunity to take the free-kick in the 35th minute of the match when the likes of Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno and even new boy Mohamed Salah was present in the field.

"I have to say for an 18-year-old who has the confidence to kick a free-kick like that, that is rather exciting and interesting for me than a little mistake," mentioned Jurgen Klopp, post-match.

"It was actually because I told him [to take the free-kick] he has to do it. I don't want the credit for the free-kick because he can shoot free-kicks better than I ever could. I watched as many U23 games as I could and when he was there he already took the free-kicks and the goals are a similar size!

"In this situation, Alberto was also there for left-foot free-kicks, but it was good. Maybe it was a little bit lucky, you saw it because the wall did not jump, but it was a very good free-kick and very important for us."

Quick facts about Trent Alexander-Arnold

- The Englishman was born on October 7, 1998; eight years after Liverpool won their 18th English league title.

- He has been at the Liverpool youth setup since 2004.

- He has become the third youngest Liverpool player now to score on his European debut. He is only behind Michael Owen and David Fairclough.

- Steven Gerrard, in his autobiography, 'My Story', wrote about Alexander-Arnold having all the potential to become the breakout star of the future. The book was published in 2015, a year before the right-back made his Liverpool senior team debut.

- Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool senior team debut on 25 October 2016 in an EFL cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

- As on August 16, the defender has 14 appearances for Liverpool FC, scoring one goal and an assist.

- He made his England U-19 debut on September 2016. From a total of ten matches, he has six goals.