Dubai-based Indian businessman Firoz Merchant has freed 132 debt-ridden expat prisoners from UAE's Ajman Central Jail by paying 150,000 dirhams (around $40,840). The businessman's kind act could free many more in the days to come.

Merchant is the founder of Pure Gold Group and a successful jewellery retailer, who has been in Dubai since 1989. He is not only a well established businessman, but also a philanthropist, who has pledged to spend $1 million (or 3.8 million dirhams) to help free expat prisoners, including Indians from UAE jails.

He has created a fund of $1 million that he wants to use to clear the debts of people who have been put in UAE prisons due to their non-payment of debts.

"These prisoners are victims of circumstances and are not real criminals. They are in jail because of debt," Merchant told Gulf News.

"Whatever support we provided them is according to the UAE laws, and in consultation with the official authorities," he added.

The newly freed prisoners would soon return to their home and Merchant has seen to it that they are provided with flight tickets and money to cover their transport.

Merchant's fund is expected to free around 2,000 to 3,000 expats. These prisoners are from several countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen, Oman and Ghana.

Merchant started his initiation in 2008 and noted that 2016 has been a difficult year for many expats who were facing debt issues. His fund will also be extended against cheque bounce case of up to 30,000 dirhams.

The Indian diaspora in UAE has come of age, as has the relationship between UAE and India. Both the countries are now moving to strategic partnership. In signs of the growing closeness and celebration of the relationship between the two countries, UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan was honoured as the chief guest of India's 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday.