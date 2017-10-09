Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's controversial episode has been taking new twists and turns every day. While the actress has been making several allegations against junior Roshan, the latter also spoke up on the issue for the first time recently.

Kangana had claimed that she was in a relationship with Hrithik, and also accused him of hacking into her email. On the other side, Hrithik maintained that he never had an affair with Kangana, and also denied the allegations.

While social media has been abuzz with varied reactions, there were some celebrities as well, who expressed their views on the controversy. Some supported Hrithik, while some others stood by the Queen actress.

The current scenario has one version of Kangana, one of Hrithik, but what is the truth? Well, it is yet to be confirmed. Some believe Hrithik is telling the truth, many others trust Kangana's words. Fans of both the stars have been expressing their views on social media. But it looks like most of them are just confused.

International Business Times India conducted a poll asking fans who according to them is telling the truth. And the poll result suggested that the majority are confused and are not sure about whom to believe.

25.77 percent of the voters opined that Hrithik is telling the truth, and 14.43 percent of them believed Kangana's story is genuine. But 59.79 percent of the voters said that they are confused. Well, everybody is now just waiting to know the truth and find a conclusion to this blame game.

Although this spat between Kangana and Hrithik has been on for a long time, it had ceased to make headlines. However, before the release of Simran, Kangana had again raised the topic during her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. With Hrithik now speaking openly about it, the controversy has become even more interesting.