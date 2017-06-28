Popstar Rihanna
RihannaInstagram/ Rihanna

Popstar Rihanna is enjoying her summer vacation in Spain, and according to reports the songstress was spotted making out with a mystery man. 

Also read: Rihanna wants Bella Hadid to stay away from 'player' Drake?

The new pictures show RiRi dressed in a brown bikini indulging in public display of affection with the mystery man, who many believe is Naomi Campbell's ex. Eagle-eyed fans took to social media to point out that RiRi's rumoured new beau was seen with supermodel Campbell in 2016 at the British Summer Time Festival in London.

It has been a while since the songstress was romantically involved with anyone. RiRi was last involved with Drake.

Before Drake, RiRi was linked to a number of celebrities, including Travis Scott, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher and Chris Brown. Her high-profile romance with Brown is still a much discussed topic on social media. The couple dated for two years, from 2007 to 2009. RiRi ended the romance after he physically assaulted her. 

Here are a few Twitter reactions to Rihanna's latest photos: