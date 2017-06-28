Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli was spotted with a mysterious male friend on Monday, June 26, and the pictures soon went viral online. In the photos, Navya is seen in the co-driver's seat of a car while her male friend is behind the steering wheel.

Going by the pictures, it's clear that the youngsters were taken aback with the sudden media attention. The young man panicked and hid his face in his kurta while a blushing Navya couldn't stop giggling over his efforts.

While there is no information regarding who Navya was accompanied by, maybe you will get an idea through some of his pictures that were clicked before he managed to hide his identity.

Fans of Shweta Nanda's daughter Navya will surely be delighted to find her pictures online, especially since other star kids like Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are making headlines with the news about their Bollywood debut.

Despite coming from a family of actors, Navya is unlikely to join the film industry. A couple of months ago, her mother had expressed concerns about the possibility of Navya choosing acting as a career. "I will be worried if (Navya Naveli) plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don't see. The failure is personal, your acting skills, the way you look on screen is slashed out in open," she had told PTI.

Navya Naveli Nanda, who graduated from Sevenoaks School in London, was earlier rumoured to be dating Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who also graduated from the same school.