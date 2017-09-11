It is difficult to match up to Sunny Leone's screen presence, but the makers of the Ragini MMS franchise have found a new leading lady.

She is the television actress Karishma Sharma, who has already wooed viewers with her hot photos on Instagram.

Karishma is ready to set temperatures soaring with co-actor Siddharth Gupta. The posters of Ragini MMS Returns show there's going to be erotic scenes in it, something whose hints are in abundance elsewhere as well.

A recent poster has a line below the title which reads: "They didn't know it then. It was a THREESOME."

The first poster of Ragini MMS 2.2 was released last week, and leaving people guessing over who the actress in them was. Now, having come to know her identity, they are calling Karishma "irresistible hotness".

Ragini MMS 2.2 is not a movie but a web series. It also stars Riya Sen and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. The story will revolve around two girls who witness creepy things in a deserted college. The two want to find a scandalous MMS CD which holds the key to the mystery.

Karishma, the lead actress of the web series, confirmed her role in the show to Bollywood Life and said: "Yes, I am playing Ragini. However, I cannot disclose more at this moment."

Karishma has been a part of TV serials like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Pavitra Rishta. She was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchama 2 as Nushrat Bharucha aka Ruchika Khanna's friend Tina.

The actress has stolen many hearts with her Instagram photos. Take a look at a few of them here:

