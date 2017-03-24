Ivan Perisic is a player in demand at the moment with reports linking him with summer moves to Chelsea and Liverpool and now Manchester United have also entered the race for him. Reports say that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has flown out to Croatia in the hopes of completing a £35 million deal for the Inter Milan winger.

Perisic made his name while playing for Club Brugge where he was the Belgium Pro League top scorer and the Belgium Footballer of the year in 2011. He then moved to Borussia Dortmund where he won the Bundesliga and then enjoyed further success at Wolfsburg where he won the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup.

The Inter Milan winger has been linked with Manchester United on numerous occasions in the past few months and Croatian legend Dario Simic said: "I expected Perisic to join one of the big European clubs in the last window. He definitely has the class for the biggest clubs. I can see him at Manchester United."

Croatia are set to play Ukraine tonight in a World Cup qualifier match and Mourinho will be in attendance keeping a close eye on Perisic and will hope to wrap up a deal for the 28-year-old. Reports say that the Manchester United manager is aware of Liverpool and Chelsea's interest in him and hopes his close ties with super agent Predrag Mijatovic will help seal the deal.

The Croatian is very versatile and can operate as a winger, second striker or attacking midfielder and is said to have set his heart on a move to United. He has been in really good form for Inter Milan this season and has scored nine goals and assisted seven so far.

Reports say that Mourinho is confident that he can seal a deal for the highly rated winger and he is set to be one of many new faces set to join Manchester United as Mourinho continues his rebuilding job at Manchester United.