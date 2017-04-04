Geetha Johri, an IPS officer of the 1982 batch, was appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Gujarat on Tuesday after the sudden ouster of PP Pandey, who resigned from the post following a petition in the Supreme Court.

Johri, with the appointment, has become the first woman IPS officer to be appointed to a senior-most position in the state.

Johri's predecessor, Pandey, is an accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.