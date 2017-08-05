After months of family problems and cheating allegations, boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have finally announced that they are splitting. The split was announced on social media, after Khan tweeted, "So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best."

So who is Faryal Makhdoom? Read below some interesting facts about boxer Amir Khan's wife.

Her background

Faryal Makhdoom, who is Pakistani-American, was born in Brooklyn to father Shaukat Makhdoom and mother Zia Makhdoom. She holds a double major in political science and journalism from Rutgers University School of Arts & Science. She is now a model and businesswoman.

Faryal and Khan's love story

She met Khan when she was 19 and he was 24. They met through a mutual friend seven years ago at a party in New York. They were engaged in 2012 and the following year they tied the knot in a grand ceremony at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Khan popped the question to Faryal with a £100,000 engagement ring.

They have a two-year-old daughter named Lamisah.

When Faryal accused Khan's of bullying her

Last year, Faryal was reportedly criticised for "adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable." Khan's father Shah Khan told Geo News that his daughter-in-law has been posting photos on social media, which are not acceptable.

Faryal, in her defence, told The Sun that her in-laws are bullying her. "I never felt I could do anything right. I was bullied physically and mentally," she told The Sun. "One day I said, 'Enough of this s***, I'm going to speak up. I've had it for three years and that's enough'."

Faryal was called Michael Jackson of her family

In an interview last year, she claimed that Khan's family accused her of having plastic surgery. Khan's brother even referred her to Michael Jackson.

"I was in Pakistan with Amir's family when his brother tweeted: 'Michael Jackson isn't dead. He lives with us.' He was trying to say I'd had plastic surgery," she told Daily Mail in 2016.

Faryal visited Kim Kardashian's doctor

In March, Faryal confirmed that she visited Kim Kardashian's doctor for plastic surgery.

"Because of lack of sleep, genes, dehydration, I get bags under my eyes and I wanted to get them lightened. So I went to my doctor, Simon [Ourian, a renowned cosmetic surgeon in LA] – he's Kim Kardashian's doctor," she said.

Faryal cheated on Khan with another boxer Anthony Joshua?

Khan took to social media and claimed that his wife cheated on him with another boxer Anthony Joshua.

"Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer," his tweet read. "Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men you are talking to disgusted."

He also called Faryal a gold digger and tweeted, "Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger."

However, Faryal said that Khan is doing all this because he needs attention. She even called him an "adulterer."

"Maybe your boxing career is finished because you're an adulterer," one of her deleted tweets read.