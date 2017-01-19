Uzbekistan tennis player Denis Istomin shocked the world after he defeated 6-times Australian Open winner, and a favourite to win the tournament this year, Novak Djokovic, in a five-set thriller.

Istomin, who was a wild card entry into the Australian Open, defeated Croatian Ivan Dodig in his first round match and is set to take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round after his second round triumph against Djokovic.

Istomin won the first set 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 10-8 and then Djokovic came back strong winning the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-2, and it looked like it was going to another Djokovic win, but Istomin had other ideas. He came back even stronger in the 4th set winning it 7-6 and he looked the much better player in the final set winning it 6-4.

The only singles title he has ever won was back in 2015 when he won the Nottingham Open. Denis has been around the sport for quite some time now, but has never really won any big tournament.

Here are some facts you may not know about the 30-year-old Uzbekistan tennis player.