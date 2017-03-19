Yogi Adityanath has been in the news for being chosen as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. While a lot of criticisms as well as congratulatory tweets are being expressed on the new CM, Twitter is also flooded with jokes and memes for his striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

The micro-blogging site is filled with collages of Yogi Adityanath and Vin, calling them as "long lost brothers." Some even showing their witty side saying that Vin is the new CM of UP. If that is not enough, there are also photoshopped pictures of Yogi Adityanath holding Deepika Padukone, who was seen romancing Vin in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Yogi Adityanath's appointment as the CM of the largest state of India has garnered mixed reactions from different quarters. Known for his controversial communal statements in the past, the MP from Gorakhpur becoming the CM appeared to be quite a shocker for many.

While a host of criticisms have been pouring in over the latest development, check out some of the funniest memes on Twitter, comparing Yogi Adityanath with Vin.

Yogi Adityanath laughing...

Yes baba.. Vin Diesel is my long lost brother who ended up in Hollywood ? pic.twitter.com/0vKA2LeYvK — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) 19 March 2017

These Vin Diesel Memes going around... By now everyone knows Yogi Adityanath Ji is way too Fast and Furious. No less than a Superhero! — RIP Roy Mathew (@Chopdasaab) 18 March 2017

#BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Thanking His Fans As He's Going To Be New CM of #UttarPradesh



RT If You're Happy & Support Him. #UPCM Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/eBtQ0qRvZl — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) 18 March 2017

Yogi Adityanath Ji finds his bother, whom he lost in Maha #KumbhMela. #VinDiesel #YogiAdityanath are looking quite similar. ??????? pic.twitter.com/S0MarqtXIP — Anit Ghosh ?? (@Indianit07) 18 March 2017

Congratulations to Vin Diesel for becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/wCOMGAebIA — Jinav Satra (@jinavs) 19 March 2017