Yogi Adityanath has been in the news for being chosen as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. While a lot of criticisms as well as congratulatory tweets are being expressed on the new CM, Twitter is also flooded with jokes and memes for his striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.
The micro-blogging site is filled with collages of Yogi Adityanath and Vin, calling them as "long lost brothers." Some even showing their witty side saying that Vin is the new CM of UP. If that is not enough, there are also photoshopped pictures of Yogi Adityanath holding Deepika Padukone, who was seen romancing Vin in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.
Yogi Adityanath's appointment as the CM of the largest state of India has garnered mixed reactions from different quarters. Known for his controversial communal statements in the past, the MP from Gorakhpur becoming the CM appeared to be quite a shocker for many.
While a host of criticisms have been pouring in over the latest development, check out some of the funniest memes on Twitter, comparing Yogi Adityanath with Vin.
Yogi Adityanath laughing...— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) 19 March 2017
Yes baba.. Vin Diesel is my long lost brother who ended up in Hollywood ? pic.twitter.com/0vKA2LeYvK
meanwhile @aliaa08 asking @deepikapadukone when @vindiesel Joined BJP. As per her @yogi_adityanath was acting with her #xXxTheMovie ,☺?? pic.twitter.com/7XkodxsnTV— ??SandeepSingh?? (@sandeepfromvns) 19 March 2017
These Vin Diesel Memes going around... By now everyone knows Yogi Adityanath Ji is way too Fast and Furious. No less than a Superhero!— RIP Roy Mathew (@Chopdasaab) 18 March 2017
#BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Thanking His Fans As He's Going To Be New CM of #UttarPradesh— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) 18 March 2017
RT If You're Happy & Support Him. #UPCM Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/eBtQ0qRvZl
Yogi Adityanath Ji finds his bother, whom he lost in Maha #KumbhMela. #VinDiesel #YogiAdityanath are looking quite similar. ??????? pic.twitter.com/S0MarqtXIP— Anit Ghosh ?? (@Indianit07) 18 March 2017
Congratulations to Vin Diesel for becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/wCOMGAebIA— Jinav Satra (@jinavs) 19 March 2017
@vindiesel And @yogiadityanath will Gonna Trend on Social Media for few days from now. ?#Congratulation To #YogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/yKvDdHxn2Y— Nishant joshi (@nisshantjoshi) 18 March 2017
When Deepika Padukone heard that #YogiAdityanath became the CM of UP pic.twitter.com/IGxTvGqidZ— Diplomatic Doctor © (@psycho_sif) 18 March 2017