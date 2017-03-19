Yogi Adityanath and Vin Diesel
Yogi Adityanath and Vin DieselTwitter

Yogi Adityanath has been in the news for being chosen as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. While a lot of criticisms as well as congratulatory tweets are being expressed on the new CM, Twitter is also flooded with jokes and memes for his striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

The micro-blogging site is filled with collages of Yogi Adityanath and Vin, calling them as "long lost brothers." Some even showing their witty side saying that Vin is the new CM of UP. If that is not enough, there are also photoshopped pictures of Yogi Adityanath holding Deepika Padukone, who was seen romancing Vin in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Yogi Adityanath's appointment as the CM of the largest state of India has garnered mixed reactions from different quarters. Known for his controversial communal statements in the past, the MP from Gorakhpur becoming the CM appeared to be quite a shocker for many.

While a host of criticisms have been pouring in over the latest development, check out some of the funniest memes on Twitter, comparing Yogi Adityanath with Vin.

