Ami Modi, the wife of billionaire diamond merchant and jeweler Nirav Modi, is now under the scanner after the alleged scam of Rs 11,400 crore involving her husband came to light. The 44-year-old, who holds a US passport, is also allegedly involved in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

CBI booked Nirav, maternal uncle Mehul Choksi and Ami in the fraud case on January 29 after PNB filed a complaint against them in the first scam worth Rs 280 crore.

However, Nirav along with his wife Ami and three children -- son Rohin and two daughters Apasha and Ananya -- fled the country in January. Ami even pulled the children out of the Dhirubhai Ambani School and moved to New York. According to Mumbai Mirror, she told her friends that her father was unwell and she was shifting to New York.

But who is Ami Modi? Here's everything to know about Nirav's wife.

Trustee of Nirav Modi Foundation

The official website of the Nirav Modi Foundation lists Ami as the trustee along with Tushar Agarwal. She was involved in setting up the "Nirav Modi Scholarship for Excellence" that helps and support 250 exceptionally talented students every year.

Ami Modi, Nirav’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know... pic.twitter.com/UJDNOQUftI — worldstorysoft (@worldstorysoft) February 16, 2018

Ami Modi a high profile socialite

New York-raised Ami moved to Mumbai, India, after her marriage to Nirav. She built a strong social circle in India, while Nirav built his brand. Soon, Ami became good friends with Elina Meswani, wife of Reliance Industries Executive Director Nikhil Meswani. The Meswani connection also helped Ami and Nirav in their business.

She attended Donald Trump's Alma-Mater

Just like Nirav, Ami also attended Wharton Business School in Philadelphia. Not just that, Donald Trump attended the inauguration of Nirav's store in New York in 2015.

A party girl

Ami has always been a stylish girl and liked to party a lot, which is why she was easily able to get adapted to the lifestyle that involved "vacationing abroad, flying First Class, four to five times a year, wearing the best brands and dining in the finest of restaurants," Mumbai Mirror reported.