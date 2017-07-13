Xiaomi said it would make its flagship, the Mi 6 available in four colours -- Coral Blue, Black, Silver, and White – at the time of its announcement but only two of them, Coral Blue and Black have actually made it to the stores. Now, the Chinese technology giant is set to release the White variant.

The company has officially announced the White Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched on July 14, according to Playfuldroid. However, there is no word on when it will be available in Silver.

The White version will have the same price tag as the Black and Blue versions with the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at 2,499 Yuan (€323 / £285 / $368) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant priced at 2,899 Yuan (€375 / £330 / $427).

For the uninitiated, the Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a 5.15-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (428 ppi pixel density). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, comes packed with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory sans microSD card slot, and houses a 3,350mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

In terms of camera, the device has a dual 12 MP main cameras – one with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm lens, OIS 4-axis, and the other with 52mm lens and f/2.6 aperture — phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm @ 27mm and 1.0 µm @ 52mm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper.