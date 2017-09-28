While You Were Sleeping, the SBS romantic fantasy drama starring Suzy Bae and Lee Jong Suk in lead roles, has managed to impress the viewers with its premiere episode. The show will be back with episodes 3 and 4 this Thursday, September 28, at 10pm KST.

In episodes 1 and 2, the Korean mini-series introduced Suzy Bae as a young woman named Jung Jae Chan, who foresees unfortunate events in her dreams. Lee Jong Suk plays the role of a prosecutor named Nam Hong Joo, who moves in to the female lead's neighbourhood on a Valentine's day.

They get close to each other after realising that they have many things in common. An unfortunate incident helps them understand how important it is to use their dreams to save a life.

Through several flashback and flash forward sequences, the SBS drama kept its viewers on the edge of their seats. The show did not just manage to cross 10 percent viewership ratings, but it also received rave reviews from the viewers.

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 3 and 4 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Check out some of the audience reviews on While You Were Sleeping below:

Really enjoyed it from the first episode. Suzy's really pretty, Lee Jong Suk's good at acting... Lee Yoo Bum is hopeless. Park Hye Ryun and Lee Jong Suk dramas are a must watch for me now

It's more fun because the plot is fresh

I started watching it randomly but it was fun

Totally held my attention! Suzy and Jong Suk are the perfect combination can't wait for the next episode

Amazing visuals, great acting, super fun plot ㅋㅋㅋ love it

It's the perfect combination of four elements": direction, script, acting, and visuals

The drama held my attention because Suzy and Lee Jong Suk were great with the acting. The drama isn't boring either and I think it's only going to get better with each episode. It's going to be interesting to see Suzy's image change throughout too.

Suzy's so pretty in a simple and natural way... It's uncomfortable as a viewer to see actresses with a ton of work done but Suzy's so pretty with great skin, no qualms here.. healing the entire time~~

Watch the trailer for While You Were Sleeping episode 2: