The SBS romantic fantasy drama, While You Were Sleeping, will be back with episodes 5 and 6 next Wednesday, October 4, at 10pm KST. These episodes will revolve around the relationship between Jung Jae Chan and Nam Hong Joo.

Before getting into the details of the upcoming episodes, here is a quick recap of episodes 3 and 4. After getting treated for their injuries, the onscreen couple had a conversation. They discussed their dreams and the prosecutor was getting confused.

As Suzy Bae's character continued to share the details about her dreams, Lee Jong Suk's character stopped her and told her that he does not believe in such things. When she tried to be friendly with him, he ignored her.

But things took an unexpected turn after the prosecutor saw his younger brother, Jung Seung Won, getting arrested for an unknown reason in his dreams. He decided to see the female lead's help and stop the nightmare from becoming true.

Nam Hong Joo had a similar dream and she knows why Jung Jae Chan's sibling got arrested. The female lead informed the prosecutor that his brother will kill someone and blame his elder brother. Will the duo succeed in changing the future again?

A section of fans believe that it wouldn't be hard for the onscreen couple to prevent the murder, but few of the viewers are also sceptical about them succeeding in their mission this time.

"They're going to change the future like young Hong Joo changed it and made her father the only one who died in the bus instead of all the passengers," wrote a viewer of the SBS drama.

"I don't think it will work that way, JC will stop that from happening by prosecuting the father, she sees the bigger picture and he sees the most important part to stop it, his brother was screaming he was innocent in his dream, in her dream his brother blamed him, if the father died then the girl will end up in jail and the brother will blame his older brother for not acting fast, so the only way is for the abusive father to go to jail, so the younger brother would not blame his older brother," stated another admirer of the Korean mini-series.

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for episodes 5 and 6. In the meantime, you can watch the first four episodes online here.

