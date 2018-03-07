Virat Kohli who has just returned from South Africa recently attended a friend's wedding and once again, the cricketer has shown us his dancing moves which are going viral on social media.

A fan page has posted a few videos of Virat Kohli shaking a leg with the groom, but what caught our attention was how Kohli's in-laws were adorably watching him shake a leg.

Check out the series of videos here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma who is on cloud nine as her horror film Pari is being widely acclaimed for her performance, has a connection with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. And the actress needs to thank the duo! Why you may wonder?

Well, in the movie Pari, Anushka Sharma has thanked Vipul Amrutlal Shah in the credits because she has used a footage of his film Waqt — Race Against Time (2005) in the film. The movie starred Priyanka, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. How is the scene important? Anushka Sharma's character Rukhsana is seen watching the film on TV and learns how to say 'I Love you too' and eventually confesses it to Arnab (Parambrata Chatterjee). It's a hauntingly adorable scene in Pari.

It is commendable that how even for a two-second shot, Anushka gave Vipul Shah the credit.

Virat Kohli attended the special screening of wife Anushka Sharma's film Pari and tweeted: "Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma. [sic]"

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga, also starring Varun Dhawan, and will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which brings the Jab Tak Hai Jaan cast trio back on the screen.