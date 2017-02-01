Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, became a victim of fashion blunder. However, Anita was sporting enough to accept her mistake and laugh it off.

The actress was recently invited for the launch of an event, but much to her horror, she discovered that she wore two different pair of earrings only after she returned from the event. The confusion aroused due to the similarity of the designs.

She took to her Instagram account to reveal about the same and how embarrassed she was. "How could I not notice ..... I saw myself in the mirror like 10 times b4 I left! @shreyajuneja @shopviolla," Anita posted along with the video.

Anita, who is quite active on Instagram, often gives relationship goals to her fans by posting cute pictures of her and her husband Rohit Reddy. The couple also share a great bond with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast and spend time together.

During New Year, Anita, Rohit and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors, including Karan Patel along with his wife Ankita Bhargava, and Aly Goni, had gone to Amsterdam for celebrations. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gang was accompanied by popular TV couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi.

It was for the first time that the entire gang holidayed in an international destination together. They had also flooded their social media pages with pictures from the trip.