Samsung has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy A-series with the latest to receive it being the Galaxy A5 (2017). It comes a few days after the firmware was seeded to the Galaxy A7 (2017) devices in Thailand and the Galaxy A3 (2017) in Russia.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) with model number SM-A520F has received Android 7.0 Nougat update in Russia, according to SamMobile. The firmware update comes with a security patch for the month of August.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Other handsets belonging to Galaxy A-series namely the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

Now, the big question is when other popular handsets like the Galaxy A8, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro will get the firmware. Samsung phablets like the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 9.7, and smartphone Galaxy S5 Neo are also said to be in line to get the OS.

However, Samsung has kept the roll out of the firmware to its popular handsets in suspense though Google is all set to make its latest Android 8.0 O operating system public. The Galaxy Tab A 9.7 could be one of the early birds to get the OS as it's been spotted on WiFi Alliance with Android 7.0 Nougat.