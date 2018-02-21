Xiaomi Redmi Note fans in India can soon grab their much-awaited Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro as the handsets will be made available for purchase in the country on Thursday.

Unlike other Xiaomi popular devices that were sold via flash sale, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available via open sale and you don't need to go through registration process but there is high possibility of the devices getting sold out in a few minutes giving the pre-release hype and the popularity of the Redmi Note 4 in India. This means prospective buyers have to order the handsets as soon as the sales window opens if they want to be one of the early birds to own it.

The Redmi Note 5 is available in two variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage for Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 11,999 --, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The devices will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The sales window will open at 12 pm on Thursday, February 22.

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro customers can avail a cashback worth Rs 2,200 and up to 4.5TB 4G data through "Jio #GiveMe5 Offer". Under the offer, Reliance Jio will give 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each to the owners of the handsets and the vouchers can be redeemed one at a time with the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. The offer also comes with 4.5TB of 4G data if consumers recharge with Rs 198 or more.

It may be mentioned that the Redmi Note 5 measures 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm in dimension, weighs 181 g, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging 5V/2A.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density), measures 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm in dimension and weighs 181 g. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, an Android Nougat operating system, a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, a dual 12MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm) + 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12 μm) main camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 20MP front-snapper with f/2.0, 1/2.8" and LED flash, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging 5V/2A.