Lenovo K8 Note is all set to hit the Indian stores on Friday, days after it was announced. Described as "Killer Note" by its makers, the device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and is available in two colours -- Venom Black and Fine Gold.

The Lenovo K8 Note will be up for purchase exclusively on Amazon India starting August 18, at 12 pm onwards to be precise. It is not known how many units will be put up for sale on the first day but if one is to go by the history, the device could run out of stock in a few minutes. So, prospective buyers need to log in to the website on time and order to grab one. You can also follow "Notify Me" to get more information on its availability.

The device will be available in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage model for Rs. 12,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant for Rs. 13,999 – and they come with expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card. This means it will have to take on handsets like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Nokia 5 and other under Rs 15,000 smartphones that are currently available in the Indian market.

The Lenovo K6 Note successor has a metal-clad body, a fingerprint scanner on the back and 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, TheaterMax, microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go and GPS. It also has a Dolby Atmos sound system and a dedicated physical Music button.

The Lenovo K8 Note looks impressive with good specifications but it is to be seen if it can survive the competition in the Indian market, especially from Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus.