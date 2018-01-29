Honor recently launched a budget smartphone in India that naturally upped the ante of the current competition. Honor 9 Lite was well-received for its high-value specs at an affordable price, making it a suitable purchase for many budget shoppers in India.

Owing to the great initial response for the handset, Huawei's subsidiary has managed to sell hundreds and thousands in just three flash sales. The overwhelming demand for the phone gives a matter of few minutes for buyers to purchase the Honor 9 Lite online and check out successfully. Those who fail to do so are left waiting for the next sale.

The weekly flash sale for the Honor 9 Lite in India is going to commence at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 30. The handset will be available on the company's official HiHonor website and on Flipkart. If this budget smartphone with four cameras and a glass design is on your wishlist, be prepared.

Honor 9 Lite comes in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – priced competitively at Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is certainly its quad-camera setup with 13MP+2MP sensors on both sides. The rear-facing main camera has PDAF and LED flash.

The glossy metal and glass fusion certainly stands out too. It adds a premium feel to the Honor 9 Lite, which comes in classy Sapphire Blue, Glacier Grey, and Midnight Black colours. There's a display measuring 5.65 inches and it has an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass for an edge-to-edge feel. But there's more to the phone than meets the eye.

Honor 9 Lite comes with AI-based features that will identify your subject while shooting a photo. The quad-camera experience is enhanced with this AI integration, which depending on whether you're male or female adjusts the images for perfection.

Honor's latest smartphone is powered by Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, a 3,000mAh battery and Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The handset sports a fingerprint sensor on the back, supports dual SIM cards, microSD card and all standard connectivity features including 4G VoLTE.

With these features and pricing, Honor sold close to 50,000 units of Honor 9 Lite in six minutes in the first two flash sales. The handset competes well against major sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphones and ready to strike a war against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 when it arrives.