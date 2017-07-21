Marvel has dropped a new teaser for The Defenders just as the maddening weekend of the 2017 Comic Con kick-starts in San Diego on Friday. Marvel has also secretly crafted the first look of Frank Castle aka the Punisher in the brief video. Not only that, the added bonus of the teaser is the beautiful narration by Marvel legend Stan Lee.

The series is already jam-packed with Marvel's street superheroes — Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). But the fans have been pondering over whether the Punisher will appear in The Defenders series or not.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) will not appear in the Marvel-Netflix series. In the one-minute-long teaser, the Punisher says, "Looks like I arrived just in time."

"Heroes show us we don't need to be perfect to do what's right," Marvel Comic book legend Stan Lee narrates the Defenders' story beautifully as he explains why they are superheroes. "It's not about living without fear, but facing injustice."

He further says, "It's not about being powerful, but finding your calling when you least expect it.

"They show us it's okay to be vulnerable, no matter how tough you are. Because even though they're heroes, they are still human."

Find strength in your weakness. pic.twitter.com/6p0S7WCLvi — Daredevil (@Daredevil) July 20, 2017

The cast of The Defenders includes Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra Natchios), Babs Olusanmokun (Sowande), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), Rachel Taylor (Trish Walker), Scott Glenn (Stick), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Debbi Morgan (Delores), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page).

This year The Defenders stars will attend a panel at the San Diego Comic Con on July 21 and fans can expect to see a few stars from The Punisher as well.

The Defenders arrives on Netflix on August 18. And, The Punisher is expected to air at the end of 2017.

Netflix has also confirmed a second season for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage and the third season for Daredevil, which does not have a release date yet. But the filming of all three series is underway.