The entire nation on Wednesday bid adieu to the legendary actress Sridevi who died due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. She was cremated with state honors at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai.

While thousands of her well-wishers are mourning her loss, we stumbled upon a short video of Alia Bhatt living her fangirl moment at the annual Mumbai Police celebration event, Umang 2018, on January 14.

It so happened that when hosts Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul spotted Sridevi sitting in the front rows at the event, they had asked Alia Bhatt, who performed on the stage, to describe the legendary actress using just three adjectives. An excited and overwhelmed Alia replied, "Fabulous, supremely talented and my favourite."

Watch the video here:

Sridevi and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. In last October, the late actress shot for a special song for the film which was said to be a party sequence.

Also, Sridevi happened to be quite an admirer of Alia and her work. During a media interaction last year, she was asked whom would she prefer to play in the remake of her 1989 hit film Chalbaaz. Sridevi replied: "I think Chalbaaz will make for a great remake now. Alia would fit the role perfectly. She is spontaneous and an extremely natural actor. She can look vulnerable, innocent and at the same time, she can be smart and mischievous too."

Alia was also keen to star in the 1989 film and had expressed her desire to step into the shoes of Sridevi and play the double role.

"I would love to do Sridevi's role from Mr India. I love that film and I think everyone does. It's been three decades since Mr India released, but it still is a crowd favourite. If you ask me about remakes, this is one film I would love to do," Alia had earlier said.