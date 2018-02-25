Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor passed away on Saturday, February 24, following a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai when she was attending a wedding ceremony along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The beloved Bollywood diva, who made her Bollywood acting debut in Solva Sawan, was also known as the female Amitabh Bachchan. And, many do not know that the actress once said no to renowned Hollywood director Steven Spielberg.

The Schindler's List director had offered the actress a small role in Jurassic Park. But the actress refused the role as she felt the role did not match her status as she was ruling Bollywood at that time.