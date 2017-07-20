Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as one of the best actors in Bollywood, but one of his co-actresses once told the superstar that he cannot act. And that actress is none other than Anushka Sharma.

SRK and Anushka had earlier worked in two movies – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They are now all set to appear on the big screen with their third movie - Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka made her debut in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and while shooting, the actress had opined that Shah Rukh is not a good actor. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the Badshah of Bollywood himself made this revelation.

When the interviewer told the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor that Anushka had praised him, Shah Rukh interrupted saying, "She lies. I have said this before and I will say this again. Right in the beginning of the shoot, she came up to me and said, 'you can't act".

"I was really appreciative of her because she can learn lines just like I do, she is fantastic with lines. And she was doing such a great job. And I was really in love with her, with the way she worked and I was telling Adi that she's fantastic and we wanted to make this film really very fast. And so she was like, 'I really like you and you are really nice. I have never liked you as an actor.' So I said, chalo yaar aisa hota hai na naye hote hai log toh shayad nervous hote hai toh shayad nervousness mein bechari ne bol dia."

"Last shot when I was doing with her for Tujhmein Rab Dikhta Hai Yara Main Kya Karu, last shot on the motorcycle, and she hugged me from the back and she said, 'You know I wanna say something to you.' Toh main samjha ye picture abhi khatam hogai, now she must have realised the depth of my acting. So I turned and said, 'What you think I am a good actor?' So she said, 'No, you are really a good person.' So she substantiated what she told me in the start. So she was never in awe of me," Shah Rukh said.

After the success of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh and Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal is expected to make it big at the box office.