Rishi Kapoor has come up with his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla in which the veteran actor reveals an incident wherein Sanjay Dutt had visited his house to beat him up over an affair with his then girlfriend.

Sanjay was in a relationship with Tina Munim (Ambani) and he was very angry at Rishi as he had thought the latter was having an affair with her as well. Angry Sanjay asked his then good friend, Gulshan Grover, to accompany him to Rishi's house as he wanted to beat him up.

"It's true, Sanju was having an affair with Tina Munim (Ambani) at that time and thought that Chintu (who was unmarried then) was having one with her too," Gulshan told DNA.

Eventually, Rishi's then fiancée and current wife Neetu Singh had to intervene to clear the confusion. "Sanjay and I were like brothers so one day he told me, 'We have to go to Chintu's house to beat him up. We went to do that but his fiancée Neetuji managed to convince us that Chintu was not having an affair so we left," he added.

Interestingly, a biopic is being made on the life of Sanjay in which Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor will portray the lead character. Rajkumar Hirani is the maker of the biopic and it is expected that the film will include almost every aspect of Sanju's controversial life.

However, it was reported earlier that the film-maker wanted to include Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit's rumoured affair in the biopic, but the actress asked the actor not to mention anything about her in the film.