Ranveer Singh enjoys a huge fanbase, and girls go weak on their knees at the sight of him. However, there was a time when a girl ditched the handsome hunk for Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Bajirao Mastani actor himself narrated the incident at a chat show titled No Filter Neha. Ranveer said he was "madly" in love with a girl in junior college, but the latter dumped him to be with Aditya.

"Ya, he was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur," Ranveer said.

However, currently, Ranveer appears to be in a happy phase with his rumoured lady love Deepika Padukone. The couple has been much open about their love for each other on social media of late.

Sometime back, there was a buzz that the two had started living together in Ranveer's apartment. However, there was a specific reason for that as it was reported that Deepika had shifted because the shooting location for Padmavati was closer from Ranveer's house.

Meanwhile, reports of the two breaking up keep surfacing every now and then. But their PDA on social media definitely suggests they are very much together.