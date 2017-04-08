It is that time of the year again when you'll be a part of a holy atmosphere and find fine delicacies everywhere. Muslims around the world will be observing the holy month of Ramadan with an increased enthusiasm compared to the other months of the year.

Last year, Ramadan commenced early in June, but it is expected to begin earlier this year. Ramadan is one of the Islamic months and each month is based on the cycle of the moon – contrary to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sun. If we look at the dates of Ramadan in the English calendar, they vary each year.

Read: Significance of Ramadan, Laylat al-Qadr, Eid ul-Fitr and more

This year, Ramadan is expected to start late in May and run throughout June before Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated. Besides this, the dates of Ramadan vary based on the geographical locations as well. Saudi Arabia, UAR, USA, UK and other countries usually start Ramadan a day before other countries such as India and Pakistan after sighting the crescent moon.

While Ramadan is still more than a month away, the fasting timetables are being circulated around social media platforms. Based on that, Ramadan is expected to commence on May 27, 2017. It is highly possible the date may vary as it entirely depends on the sighting of the moon, which we won't know until the day before Ramadan.

The current prediction is based on the fact that the Islamic month of Shaban will begin on April 27, which is also subject to vary depending on the moon sighting. We will have a clearer picture once the month of Shaban commences.

The final decision will be taken by the Islamic Committees of different countries and the same will be communicated to the people. But it is evident that Ramadan will begin later next month, so if you have any early preparations, now is the time.

The main highlight of the month of Ramadan is fasting from sunrise to sunset, religiously following prayers, reciting the holy book of Quran, giving alms and other religious activities. During Ramadan, the soul is considered to be purified of all evil influence and the person's faith in Allah becomes stronger as a result.