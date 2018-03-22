Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela was recently spotted posing for photographs with superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara and Lakshmi Manchu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Balakrishna hosted a party for the third birthday of Devansh, the son of Nara Lokesh and Brahmani. They sent out invitations to many celebs from the Telugu film industry. Several Tollywood celebs were spotted at the birthday party.

While Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu were busy shooting for Rangastham and Bharath Ane Nenu, respectively, their wives Upasana Kamineni and Namrata Shirodkar attended the birthday party of Devansh. They had a great time together and also posed for photos on the occasion.

Later, Upasana Kamineni, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share a couple of photos with her followers. She tweeted: "The thread that binds us together - Passion embedded with compassion #girlpower - happy birthday Devansh ❤️ @namratashirodka @LakshmiManchu (sic)"

Fans of the Mega and Ghattamaneni families often engage in a war of words on the social media. But not many of them know that the families share a great bond.

The heroes from these families have requested their fans not to engage in fights on several occasions, but they have not stopped.

The photos tweeted by Upasana Kamineni came as a big surprise for the warring fans, who started circulating them on the social media. A fan named Raghu (@urstrulyRaghu1) tweeted: "This pic clearly shows friendly atmosphere between Ghattamaneni and Mega family #Sitara "

Another, with the handle (@TeluguMoviz), felt that such photos would put an end to the fans' wars. He tweeted: "The atmosphere between their fans will be very healthy even if their better halves will meet like this frequently...Nice to see all like this @LakshmiManchu @upasanakonidela."

Lakshmi Manchu was quick to respond to the fan, saying: "Hahahaha they do meet. Just that they don't post pictures..."

The families have indeed shared photos of their meetings, but only sparingly, and the images went viral on social media.