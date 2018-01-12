Saif Ali Khan is a doting father who always makes sure to take some time out of his busy schedule to be with his son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, who recently turned one year old on December 20, 2017. While there has never been a single moment where the doting daddy hasn't stopped gushing about his little baby. But there once came a moment when Saif found Taimur like a drunk baby.

"He's a very cute kid. Watching him walk for the first time is like watching a drunk baby. It's hysterical and so cute. So, it's a wonderful part of our lives," Saif was quoted as saying by Zoom TV.

Saif has never been media-shy when it comes to talking about Taimur and sharing all the small little things about his son while speaking to media persons. In fact, he is the only one who decided not to hide Taimur from the media and introduced him to the world, unlike many other Bollywood celebrities.

There are numerous fan accounts on social media named after Taimur, proving how popular the little munchkin has become among the fans.

Recently, Saif revealed Taimur's nickname when he sat for a candid conversation on Saavn's upcoming show "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev."

"You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it'll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, Thank You, Aadaab. It'll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved. And honestly, if he does his namaste right, he'll score points. Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way," Saif was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

Saif further added, "He's blue eyed. He's a genetic treasure trove. He is. He is got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he's got a bit of Raj Kapoor, he's got a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he's got a bit of Bhopal...I don't know..he's beyond me. He's gone. Let's see what happens."