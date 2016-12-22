Ayushamann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana, who will be seen making his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal, was arrested some time back for allegedly assaulting policemen at an airport. He was sent to 24-hour remand and was released after Ayushmann apologised and paid for his bail.

It has been reported that Aparshakti entered a restricted area at an airport and got into a brawl with Central Industrial Security Force officials when they interrupted him. The Dangal actor reportedly lost his baggage and having lost his cool, got into a fight with the officials. The incident happened in October.

"Aparshakti was sent to 24-hour remand for assaulting and threatening people in uniform," Mumbai Mirror quoted a senior police inspector as saying. Even being the brother of a popular Bollywood actor did not help Aparshakti. He was released on bail after 30 hours, when Ayushmann paid for the bail and apologised profusely to the cops, the report said.

A 50-page chargesheet has been filed against Aparshakti and if found guilty, he may be served with a three to four years of imprisonment, the report added. Known as a Radio Jockey, Aparshakti reportedly has a prominent role in Dangal, but the exact details of his role are not known yet. However, making headlines for such negative news even before the start of his career, may not work well for the newbie.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a biopic on the life of wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat and his two daughters, Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. Aamir plays the character of Mahaveer, debutantes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will be seen as his onscreen daughters. The film will hit the screens on December 23.