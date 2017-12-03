Xiaomi has released a series of smartphones in India this year — the latest being budget handset Redmi 5A.

It appears like the Chinese technology giant will wrap up the year with one more release this month — perhaps the Redmi 5 — and begin 2018 with one of its most-anticipated handsets, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

The Chinese tech giant is yet to reveal the release date of the Redmi Note 5, but reports have claimed that it will happen early next year. It holds water as its predecessor Redmi Note 4 will complete a yearly cycle in the market by this time and the company will also want to begin 2018 on a good note as its Redmi Note series is like a sure success formula with all handsets belonging to the series, including the latest Redmi Note 4 doing exceptionally well in the market.

But what about its release in India?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was released in India in January this year, just a few days after it was unveiled. So, the Redmi Note 5 will also be expected to follow its footsteps.

The fact that the Redmi Note 4 was the bestselling smartphone in India in the first half of this year will prompt the Chinese company to bring its successor to the country on time.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for purchase via flash sale for the first time in India on January 23 and reportedly sold about 250,000 units on Day 1.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been spotted on popular website JD.com and Chinese e-retailer Oppomart, fuelling speculations that its launch could be drawing near.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 expected features

It is reported that the device will sport a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and run the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.

The handset is also expected to come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a dual-setup 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 expected pricing

The device is expected to come in three variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at 1,200 Yuan (around $175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 Yuan (around $205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan (around $220 / €195).