The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the results of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) stage 2 examination 2016 this week. It provided the answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) on January 24 and set January 30 as the last date for candidates to raise objections, giving a hint that the results declaration would happen soon.

The RRB is yet to announce the exact date for the announcement of the results but reports have claimed that it would happen on Wednesday, March 15.

It is reported that about 54 lakh candidates appeared for the RRB NTPC stage 1 examination held between March 3 and May 6 last year, out of which 2,73,780 candidates qualified for stage 2 or mains examination.

A total of 18,252 people will recruited to various posts through this examination. Those who have applied for posts in category 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be recruited directly after the stage 2 exams by producing the required documents, but typing skill test and document verification will be conducted for category 5, 6, and 9 before the final recruitment. There will be aptitude test and document verification for category 7 and 8 candidates.

Qualified candidates will be recruited to several posts namely -- Commercial Apprentice (CA) - 703, Traffic Apprentice (TA) - 1645, Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk (ECRC) - 127, Goods Guard - 7591, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist - 869, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA) - 1205, Assistant Station Master (ASM) - 5942, Traffic Assistant – 166, and Senior Time Keeper – 4.

The RRB will declare the results of the NTPC stage 2 exam 2016 on its official website and 21 official RRB zone and regional sites.