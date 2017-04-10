Thousands of students, who are eagerly waiting for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2017 results, may not have to wait for long as it is expected to be declared before the end of this month.

JEE is a national-level examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admission to several top institutions for engineering and architecture courses. About 2 lakh students from across the country wrote the exams this year, but only a few thousand will be eligible for admission.

Also read: JEE Main 2017 Admit Card released: Here's where you can download it, time table

The JEE Main examination 2017 (online) was held in 113 cities across the country and nine centres outside India on April 8 and 9, a week after the offline exam. Answer Keys and OMR sheet are expected to be made available between April 18 and April 22 so that candidates can make an estimation of the marks that they can score. Challenge against answer keys will be accepted from the fourth week of April and the complainant has to make a payment of Rs 1,000 per question.

The JEE Main 2017 results are scheduled to be declared on April 27 on the official website. The JEE Main Rank Card with the All India Rank, State Rank and Category Rank will be announced after that.

How to check your JEE Main 2017 results and marks?

- Go to the official website

- Fill roll number and date of birth

- Result page should appear after the details are submitted

What needs to be noted?

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has made two changes in the JEE pattern for 2017. Firstly, there shall be no weightage for class 12 marks in calculating ranks in the JEE (Main) examination, and secondly, students should score at least 75 percent marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile of the respective boards to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs. However, the qualifying mark for SC and ST students is only 65 percent.