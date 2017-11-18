Barely days after the images of the Italian motorcycle Benelli's Leoncino scrambler undergoing testing on the Indian roads hit the web, the rumour mill has started churning news about its launch in the country.

The latest is that the launch of the Leoncino in India can be expected by February 2018. DSK Benelli, the Indian arm of the Italian automaker was expected to launch the retro naked model in the country this year. However, a report of AutocarIndia suggests that the motorcycle will complete the process of its ARAI certification by January 2018 and will be launched after that.

Designed at the new style centre of Benelli in its historical stronghold of Pesaro in Italy, the Leoncino bears a lot of resemblance to the Ducati Scrambler range. The motorcycle is expected to be brought to India as completely knocked-down unit (CKD).

Powered by a brand new 499.6cc, twin-cylinder engine with liquid cooling developing 46.9bhp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm torque at 4,500rpm combined with a six-speed gearbox, the Leoncino comes with low exhaust position, chunky wheels, USD front forks with 50mm diameter topped with a LED light. The seat is finished in Alcantara leather and the rear gets an LED tail light. The tyres are 110/80 section up front and 150/17 section at rear, which is fitted on 19-inch and 17-inch wheels, respectively.

The scrambler motorcycle is equipped with 320mm twin disc brakes with four piston caliper upfront, while rear tyres get 260mm single disc with two piston caliper. The motorcycle will feature standard ABS.