Akshara Haasan reportedly threw a tantrum during a press meet for her forthcoming Hindi film Laali ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. She was upset after the event overran the schedule.

Though the event was supposed to be wrapped up at 6 pm, a one-on-one interview was still pending, Spotboye claimed. Akshara Haasan was unwilling to continue with the event due to health issues and took her frustration out on distributor Sunny Khanna, who reportedly arranged the event.

Seeing her reaction, the journalist told her they could have been half-way had she started the interview at the time he requested– which irked her the most, the website added. Hearing this, Akshara snapped at him saying she was talking to the distributor and not him.

However, Akshara continued with the event after the distributor brought the situation under control. However, the daughter of Kamal Haasan stormed out of the event immediately after the interview.

Akshara Haasan may not be feeling well during the event, but a better handling of situation could have easily ended the issue, feel rumour mills.

Akshara Haasan started her career with R Balki's Shamitabh, which had Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan in the leads. She is now working in Tamil movie Vivegam, which has Ajith in the lead. She is also assisting his father and multi-faceted actor Kamal Haasan in his forthcoming flick Sabaash Naidu.