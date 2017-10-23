WhatsApp has come a long way since it started in 2009. The world's most popular messaging app added the voice-calling feature in February 2015 and by June 2016, more than 100 million voice calls are made per day on WhatsApp. The company went on to add video-calling in November 2016. Fast forward 2017, WhatsApp is all set to launch group calling feature very soon.

The latest feature will soon make its way to most of the smartphones, but as of now, the group calling code for WhatsApp has been spotted in the latest beta version for the iPhone app. However, it is unclear when WhatsApp would roll-out the new feature.

According to WABetaInfo, a popular website that tests new WhatsApp features, the v2.17.70 beta WhatsApp update has a hidden code confirming group calls.

"The v2.17.70 iOS update has very hidden references to group calls! Before it was an internal news, now it's all confirmed," WABetaInfo said in a tweet on Sunday.

For example, WhatsApp 2.17.70 sends a request to the server to ask if the user you are calling is in another group call! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 21, 2017

"There are a lot of hidden references about group voice calls, but there is only one reference about group video calls. So group calls are partially confirmed at the moment," it added.

It was previously reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app was working on a group voice calls feature and could release it next year. Meanwhile, Facebook already has similar group calls feature on its Messenger app.

"WhatsApp 2.17.70 sends a request to the server to ask if the user you are calling is in anothergroup call!" WABetaInfo tweeted.

"Note that these references we found are very strong (but they aren't visible for you at present) and they have allowed us to understand what WhatsApp is going to add in the application, as we did for WhatsApp for iPad," it added.

Apart from that, WABetaInfo also reported that WhatsApp for iPhone app will soon give group administrators more power, and also the ability to select and remove multiple participants from a group at once.

Coming to Android, the latest v2.17.387 beta WhatsApp for Android also brings new administrator features for groups apart from the smaller app size. The administrator can now control whether participants can modify the group subject, icon and its description. Moreover, there is the option to prevent the group creator to be deleted from the group by other administrators.

Reports also suggest that the much anticipated "unsend" feature will soon be rolled out in an update to all WhatsApp users.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also testing the "Delete for Everyone" feature, which allows users to recall or unsend texts, images, videos, GIFs, documents and even status replies within a five-minute window.

The instant messaging app will soon double up as your e-wallet, as WhatsApp will soon facilitate instant money transfer via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).