It now seems that popular Instant Messaging Service WhatsApp would soon be updated with a much demanded feature that lets senders delete sent messages in case of wrong recipients. Going by a new report, a new beta version incorporating this functionality would be released soon.

Therefore, it should do no harm for WhatsApp users (irrespective of platforms) to keep track of new beta releases of the app's versions. Going by the above newly surfaced report, it seems that the new beta version of the app would provide options to trash messages after being sent to recipients, before these get read by the intended person(s).

Also, a feature that is rumoured to offer 'autocorrect' solutions may also be introduced with the future incremental update to WhatsApp.

However, at this juncture, it is not known as to when this next important update to WhatsApp would be released. Hence, it only becomes imperative for WhatsApp loyalists to update the IM on a regular basis.

The above rumoured feature should do WhatsApp users a world of good, considering the fact that another much requested feature viz. video calling was also made live officially across the world. This functionality has turned out to be a boon and is being considered, even by non WhatsApp loyalists, as a communication bridge irrespective of geographical barriers.

[Source: Metro UK].