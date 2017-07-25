Ever since Ranbir Kapoor parted ways with Katrina Kaif, his love life has been of interest to many. From plans of an arranged marriage to dating a mystery girl, there have been several reports on Ranbir's personal life.

Amid all these, rumour has it that the Jagga Jasoos actor has become quite affectionate towards Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Ranbir and Mahira's growing fondness for each other is more than a mere friendship.

"Ranbir is very fond of this lady (Mahira). He speaks about her very warmly and affectionately, and proudly shows her pictures on his phone to close friends. This is building into something more than just a casual friendship," a friend told Deccan Chronicle.

Ranbir met Mahira at an international event and since then they have been gelling well and share a warm bond. Mahira, who is a single mother, is reportedly fond of Ranbir as well. Both the actors also have a common friend, Fawad Khan, with whom the Kapoor clan had worked in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

It now remains to be seen if there is anything more than mere cross-border friendship between the two stars.

Meanwhile, Jagga Jasoos, which also stars Katrina, has bombed at the domestic box office. The poor performance can be attributed to the several delays it faced in the past two years. Besides the lead pair's breakup, the constant re-shooting of certain portions majorly affected the shoot.

The actor is currently busy with Sanjay Dutt's biopic, for which Ranbir underwent a physical transformation.