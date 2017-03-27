Every now and then we see a spat between Hollywood celebrities making headlines! Some kiss and make up whereas others take it to their graves.

Prolific producer and creator Ryan Murphy (American Crime Story) has brought one of the most infamous Hollywood feuds of the century on screen with the TV series, Feud: Bette and Joan, based on the fight between two Oscar winning actresses, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

We took a look at some of the most iconic feuds in Hollywood worthy of retelling.

Joan Crawford v. Bette Davis

The fight between the iconic actresses, Bette and Joan, started over a man. Bette Davis fell in love with actor Franchot Tone on the sets of the film, Dangerous, in 1935, the same time Joan Crawford was looking for love, fresh from a divorce. Joan stumbled on Tone and the two got married soon.

The grudge intensified when the screen legends signed-up for the movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane. The duo not only fought ageism and sexism in the movie but also each other. Davis was nominated for an Oscar, but didn't win. Well, this dispute was certainly never resolved and now Ryan Murphy has brought their feud alive with the series Feud: Betty and Joan which airs on FX (US) and Star World Premiere HD (India).

Marilyn Monroe v. Laurence Olivier

Monroe tapped Laurence Olivier to direct and co-star in her 1957 flop The Prince and the Showgirl. The notoriously undisciplined Monroe infuriated the acclaimed thespian with her latecomings and inability to remember her lines and marks. Co-star Jean Kent lamented Olivier "must have aged at least 15 years during the making of that film," while cinematographer Jack Cardiff said Monroe felt Olivier was "a pain in the arse." (Reportedly, she never forgave him for telling her to "try and be sexy.")

Selena Gomez v. Jenner sisters

Once friends, actress and singer Gomez reportedly severed ties with Jenner sisters after rumours emerged that they had been spending time with her on-again-off-again beau Justin Bieber. A party-packed weekend in Coachella also led the Jenners to call Gomez a "bad influence," though the star insisted that it was Kendall and Kylie who were trouble and she was just "keeping up." She even unfollowed the Jenner sisters on Instagram!

Chelsea Handler v. Angelina Jolie

As the well-known BFF of Jennifer Aniston, Handler took it to heart when Brad Pitt, Aniston's ex, was seen with Jolie. "She seems like a demon," she said on U.S. television show Watch What Happens Live. "As a woman, I know when you see somebody walking across the room that's a bad girl. I just don't like Angelina Jolie. I don't think she's a girl's girl. Well, we still don't think the fight has been resolved since Handler's on #TeamAniston for life.

Kanye West v. Taylor Swift

It all started while Taylor Swift was accepting the Best Female Video award for her love anthem You Belong with Me during the MTV Video Music Awards. During her cute acceptance speech, Kanye jumped to the stage and grabbed the mic, interrupting with the now-immortal words: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you and I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!"

And since then, not all is well between our two all-time favourite singers! West reignited his feud with Taylor Swift when he slammed the singer in his song "Famous." "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous."