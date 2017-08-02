After the humongous success of Baahubali 2, fans of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are eagerly waiting to see them create similar magic with Saaho.

But looks like things are not turning out in Anushka's favour as she has failed to get into shape despite training hard for several months. Now, rumour has it that Shraddha Kapoor has replaced the South actress in the Prabhas starrer, Bollywood Life reported.

Baahubali star Prabhas to work with Arun Vijay in Saaho

While reports were doing the rounds that the makers were planning to replace Anushka owing to weight issues, the news has come as a rude shock, given that fans of Prabhas and Anushka were rooting for the hit pair – Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena, played by Prabhas and Anushka, respectively – romance onscreen once again.

If the report turns out to be true, we wonder if Shraddha will be able to build the same chemistry with Prabhas as Anushka.

Earlier, there were reports that Saaho makers wanted to cast a Bollywood actress to lure a pan-India audience. While names of actresses like Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani had surfaced, Shraddha was also initially approached for the film. However, back then the makers dropped her name after she apparently quoted a huge fee.

But with the Haseena Parkar actress' name as lead actress of Saaho surfacing yet again, we wonder if she has slashed her fee to star opposite the latest sensation of the country, Prabhas.