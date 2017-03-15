Nitin Kapoor, the husband of actress Jayasudha and the cousin of yesteryear Bollywood star Jitendra, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, March 14. He reportedly jumped from the 6th floor of his building in Mumbai at 1.45 pm.

What is the reason behind the suicide of Jayasudha's husband?

He was under depression and was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital. His not-so-successful career was reportedly a major cause for his depression and there were reports that he had tried to commit suicide a number of times in the past as well due to financial issues.

It is reported that he broke open the lock of his room before taking the extreme decision to jump from the building. Nitin Kapoor was reportedly staying at his sister's house, while his family was in Hyderabad.

Kapoor was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Hindu adds that the cops have not found any suicide note and a case of accidental death has been registered as nothing suspicious has been found.

He produced a couple of movies Hindi and Telugu movies under his banner JSK Combines.

Nitin Kapoor is survived by his wife Jayasudha and their two sons – Nihar and Shreayan. The couple fell in love in 1983 and married after two years of courtship.

The death of Nitin Kapoor has come as a shock to the film fraternity. Many celebrities on Twitter have expressed their condolences.

Varun Sandesh J: Sorry to hear that Jayasudha Garus husband Nithin Kapoor Ji passed away... Was a good man... May God give strength to the family... RIP

DEVI SRI PRASAD: May GOD give strength to the families of Dil Raju garu and Jayasudha garu..

Mohan Babu M: Spoke to my sister Jayasudha. Heartbroken. She is devastated. Some media networks are giving out false news. She has requested privacy now.

Lokesh Nara: Saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Jayasudha garu's husband, Nithin Kapur. My condolences to the family members.

Manobala‏: My friend actor jayasudha's husband s no more..suicide.. Ooh god..what s this..how can i meet her...????¿

Radikaa Sarathkumar‏: This is so terrible Nitin Kapoor, loss of words. My heart goes out to Jaya and kids.