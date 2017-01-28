Many might have written off Nokia that was once known for making mobile phones especially feature phones, but it is back after a short hiatus and with a loud noise. The company is back making smartphones, and now it has launched MIKA, the first digital assistant customised for telecommunications operators.

Nokia's MIKA, acronym for Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant, will help telecom operators by providing faster access to critical information to engineers. Powered by the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform, MIKA will reduce time spent by engineers by providing them with access to information and recommendations through the interactive user interface.

"Finding the right information is a daily challenge for telco engineers tasked with boosting network quality. MIKA taps into the power of the Nokia AVA platform to provide quick and accurate answers, avoiding time wasted on fruitless searches. MIKA is customized to support the specific needs of telecoms, and can deliver recommendations based on experience from networks around the world," said Igor Leprince, head of Global Services at Nokia, in a statement.

The statement from the company said MIKA will "provide voice-dictated automated assistance to reduce time spent searching information resources, enabling operators to focus on key business tasks without being distracted by the complexities of multi-technology network environments."

Nokia's MIKA is currently available for customer trials and will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC 2017) in Barcelona which will kick-off on February 27.