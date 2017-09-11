The much-awaited event of the year has arrived. Apple is expected to unveil a series of products at its event to be held in the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's new campus in Cupertino, California. Several products, including iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, Apple TV, and new operating system iOS 11 are expected to be announced at the event.

Here is a breakdown of Apple's products expected to be unveiled at its September 12 event:

iPhones

Apple is expected to announce three variants of iPhone – iPhone 7s with 4.7-inch display, iPhone 7s Plus with 5.5-inch screen, and iPhone 8 with a 5.8-inch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen. The iPhone 8 is expected to come packed with 128GB and 256GB storage.

All the variants are expected to share features like bezel-less display, no home button, A11 chipset, an iOS 11 operating system, 3D depth-sensing front camera, wireless charger, and new fingerprint ID solution.

New Software

Apple is expected to unveil its new iOS 11 operating system with new features like control centre, support for augmented reality (AR), and maps for inside airports and malls. The macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 are also expected to be released.

Apple Watch

The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil both LTE and non-LTE models of third-generation Apple Watch. It can connect to cellular data networks like Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T in the U.S. and a few carriers in other countries, which means you can leave your iPhone behind. You will be able to stream music, access maps and make calls with your iPhone's number. It is expected to come in two colours -- grey ceramic and blush gold.

Apple TV

The new Apple TV is expected to support ultra high definition 4K video and a faster processor in the refreshed set-top box will enable it to handle High Dynamic Range (HDR) video streaming.