Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati is one of the most talked about upcoming movies this year. While everybody has been praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision, the director revealed what and who inspired him to make the movie.

Praising late filmmaker Lekh Tandon and his movie Amrapali, Bhansali said that he got inspiration to make Padmavati from that film. Not just Padmavati, SLB had created Bajirao Mastani also after referring to a Tandon's film.

"Amrapali inspired my historical Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati. The way he recreated the war scenes and especially the way he presented the amazing Vyjanthimalaji in those incredible songs like Tumhe Yaad Karte Karte, Jao Re Jogi Tum Jao Re, Tadapyeh Dil Raat Ki and Neel Gagan Ki Chaon Mein were definitely my reference point for Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati," SKJ Bollywood News quoted Bhansali as saying.

The trailer of Padmavati was out a few days ago, and it created a rage on the internet. It became one of the highest viewed Bollywood trailers in no time. People on social media were not able to stop praising the trailer.

The characters of Deepika, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh have impressed the viewers. While Deepika and Shahid's chemistry got a thumbs up from the fans, Ranveer's evil character received special attention.

However, the film facing threats from a Rajput organisation. One outfit named Jai Rajputana Sangh warned against the screening of Padmavati in theatres in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They also said that theatres would be burnt down if the character of Rani Padmini is shown in bad light.

The outfit demanded that the movie should be shown to a panel comprising members from various Rajput organisations first, and only after their approval, it should be screened in theatres.