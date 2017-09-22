Game of Thrones' Bran Stark is a Three-Eyed Raven and also a fresher at Birmingham University.

Also read: Daenerys to have Jon Snow's baby in Game of Thrones Season 8? [PHOTO]

As the Freshers Week began, the Kent-born actor has been spotted on the university campus. And, needless to say, everyone is going wild about it. Several students took to Twitter to share the news.

As per the student website The Tab, Hempstead-Wright has been spotted around the campus numerous times so far and his name is registered in the University's directory.

Not only that, Harry Mackenzie, an employee of student haunt Joe's Bar, told the website that he saw Issac walk past a couple of times. "I served two customers that sat near him. It was a society and they were sat with him," he added.

GOT PREM 7.0 Noice A post shared by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Hempstead-Wright has reportedly been saving up his Game of Thrones salary to pay for the university.

Bran Stark is a fresher at my uni. Repeat the THREE EYED RAVEN WAS AT FAB. — Emma Hardy (@emmmahardy) September 19, 2017

My sister goes to uni with bran stark, went on a night out with him yesterday ?? — JO/SH (@JoshWhitley6) September 19, 2017

Bran Stark is a fresher at my uni... he studies maths..... imagine being wrecked at fab and just bumping into the three eyed raven ello — ?? (@starra_r) September 20, 2017

Bran Stark is in my accommodation... — Charis McInnes (@charis_mcinnes) September 19, 2017