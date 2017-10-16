Bollywood is full of gossips and secrets, which actually turn celebrities' lives into nothing less than a movie. This was the case with Hema Malini, Dharmendra and their love story, which had been a roller-coaster ride.

We all know Dharmendra had to convert to Islam to marry Hema as his first wife Prakash Kaur didn't agree to divorce him. Now, Hema's recently-launched biography – Beyond The Dream Girl – has some more shocking revelations.

Written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the book has a segment (released by Hindustan Times) which tells us that Hema was going to marry Jeetendra, and Dharmendra literally broke up their wedding!

Here are excerpts from Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl:

"Truth was, Hema was intensely in love with Dharmendra by then, as was he with her. When Jaya (Hema's mother) got a whiff of the situation, not surprisingly, she raised hell, but this time she held no sway. For the first time in her life, Hema kept the relationship a secret from her parents and did everything she could to keep meeting him. It was about now that Jaya felt that getting Hema married seemed the only way out of the situation.

"At the time, Hema was working with Jeetendra on two films – Dulhan (1974) and Khushboo (1975) – and it was obvious that the two got along famously. Jeetendra also had a soft corner for Hema and had been pursuing her for a while. When Hema consistently showed disinterest, he finally made peace and the two settled on becoming good friends.

"Jaya managed to coax Hema to meet his parents, and once Hema did, things started spiralling. Jeetendra's family was ecstatic – they could hardly wait for the alliance. A close friend of Jeetendra's remembers him saying, 'I don't want to marry Hema. I am not in love with her. She is not in love with me. But my family wants it, so I might as well. And she is such a good girl.'

"Hema, Jeetendra and their families had flown to Madras and the wedding was supposed to happen there. But an evening daily got a whiff of the sensational news and their next issue carried the 'big story'. It left much of the industry in a state of disbelief but more importantly, it gave Dharmendra a jolt he was clearly unprepared for. Recovering his wits quickly, he rushed to Shobha Sippy's house – then Jeetendra's airhostess girlfriend – and the two took the next flight to Madras to take matters into their hands.

"When they reached Hema's house in Madras, the scene, ironically, was no less dramatic than a blockbuster. Hema's father couldn't contain his rage and almost physically pushed Dharmendra out of the house. 'Why don't you get out of my daughter's life? You are a married man, you can't marry my daughter,' he repeatedly yelled. But a pleading, helplessly sentimental and slightly inebriated Dharam could not be budged. Finally, they agreed to let him talk to Hema alone in a room, while everybody else – Hema's parents, Jeetendra's parents and the registrar of the marriage bureau – waited outside on tenterhooks.

"Inside the room, the two were going through an emotional turmoil of catastrophic proportions. When Hema finally came out of the room – puffy-eyed and visibly shaken – her voice quivered as she asked everyone if they could wait for a few days. Jeetendra and his parents, livid by now, declared that that was not an option. The marriage had to happen now or never. As everyone waited desperately for an answer, Hema quietly shook her head. The insult was far too much for Jeetendra and he stormed out of the house with his parents."