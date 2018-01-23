Diana Penty is back with ex-boyfriend Harsh Sagar and the couple looks beautiful. The actress and her boyfriend were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant holding each others' hands.

Diana looks pretty in a Lucknowi peach kurta. She was all smiles for the paparazzi waiting outside.

Who is Harsh?

Well, Harsh is incidentally Chandra Barot's nephew (sister's son). Chandra Barot is more famously remembered for directing the 1978 superhit film Don that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Pran and Zeenat Aman.

Diana and Harsh have been dating for quite a long time now but, of late, there were rumours of a breakup. But these pictures say otherwise and we couldn't be more happy.

On the professional front, Diana will be seen in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran along with John Abraham, which will release on March 2 this year. Also, she will be seen in Happy Bhaag Jaayegi sequel.

Talking to IANS, the actress said: "I would love to try new things, try new roles and play different characters. It is something that I have always wanted and it is something that I have always tried to do with each film that I do. I try to make it different from the previous film, the role and the character."

"I would definitely be open to and would want to (try different things). There is a hunger to kind of do things that are different. I don't know how drastic I would be... Like going bald is drastic. That is not something so easy and casual. It is a big deal... at least for me, it is a big deal. So that is something I would definitely try to find a way around. In our industry, there are ways to get around things, like you can do it artificially or use prosthetic. There are certain ways to get the feel of that thing instead of actually doing it; if that is possible, then why not?" the actress said.

To conclude Diana told IANS: "At the end of the day, there are other projects that you might be doing, or might be working on two films at the same time, or have a brand to endorse. You cannot completely change your look one day. I am not completely closed to things, but having said, that I am practical. I weigh things and decide accordingly."