After partying under the same roof with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt has given another hint that the entire buzz around their breakup was false. The actress has been spotted apparently wearing Sidharth's T-shirt.

Alia was spotted with Deepika Padukone after returning from Alibaug where they had attended Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. The Highway actress has been spotted wearing a black and white striped T-shirt under a jacket.

The interesting aspect of the t-shirt is that Sidharth was seen wearing an exactly same T-shirt at SRK's birthday party a day before. The design and colour of the two t-shirts are exactly same, suggesting that Alia wore Sidharth's tee after the party. If this is the same t-shirt then it is safe to believe that indeed everything is fine between the two rumoured lovebirds.

However, there is also a possibility that it is not the same t-shirt that Sidharth wore at the party. Common sense suggests that Sidharth's T-shirt will never fit into Alia's body as the actor is much taller and is quite well-built. Although the T-shirt that Alia wore is somewhat a loose fit, it does not look awkward on her body, which ideally should have been the case if she had actually worn Sidharth's T-shirt.

Nonetheless, the attire is of exactly same design and colour, which definitely suggests that the actress just gave a subtle hint to her fans that all is well between her and Sid. Some days ago, there were rumours that Alia and Sidharth had broken up, and one of the reported reasons was the actor's closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez.

However, of late Alia and Sidharth have been giving clear indications that the rumours were false. First, the bubbly actress was seen kissing and posing Jacqueline in a picture, followed by Alia and Sidharth partying together on multiple occasions.