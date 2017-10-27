The paparazzi has got double duty this December 3 as two television industry couples — Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble — are getting hitched on the same day in different cities — one in Goa and the other in Ahmedabad.

Mutual friends of the soon-to-wed couples might want to attend both the ceremonies both the there is little choice as they have to narrow down on one.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh rubbishes rumours of getting into heated argument with team

Standup comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have recently visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to share the auspicious date with their 'babaji'. A SpotboyE report said the couple will not allow any media coverage as they have collaborated with a production house to transform their wedding into a web series.

Harsh, who is younger to Bharti, is a writer of various comedy shows. They first worked together in Comedy Circus, followed by Comedy Classes, Comedy Nights Bachao and a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple has also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

Meanwhile, Aashka's wedding card was out in the media recently. The couple, who was contemplating wedding venue, zeroed in on Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While Ahmedabad also happens to be Aashka's hometown, it was Brent who insisted on tying the knot in the Gujarat city in a traditional Indian ceremony.

The Naagin 2 actress met Brent at an event in the US and they soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his ladylove. The much-in-love couple had also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and wowed the audience with their brilliant performance.